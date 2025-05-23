Fever Cook Up Revenge in Atlanta
After a razor-thin loss earlier this week, the Indiana Fever fired back in Hotlanta, earning a gritty 81-76 win over the Dream in front of a sellout crowd at State Farm Arena. The comeback wasn’t about long-range fireworks from Caitlin Clark—her record-breaking streak of 140 straight games with a made three-pointer came to an end—but it was a collective team effort that put the Fever back in the win column.
With Clark in foul trouble early, Natasha Howard stole the spotlight, pouring in 26 points and leading the charge while Kelsey Mitchell knocked down a massive go-ahead triple late. Clark finished with 11 points and 6 assists but battled foul trouble and an icy night from deep. Despite going 0-for-5 from beyond the arc, her energy and court vision helped Indiana close strong.