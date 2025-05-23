Fever Cook Up Revenge in Atlanta

After a razor-thin loss earlier this week, the Indiana Fever fired back in Hotlanta, earning a gritty 81-76 win over the Dream in front of a sellout crowd at State Farm Arena. The comeback wasn’t about long-range fireworks from Caitlin Clark—her record-breaking streak of 140 straight games with a made three-pointer came to an end—but it was a collective team effort that put the Fever back in the win column.