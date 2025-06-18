Fever Catch Fire, Clinch Commissioner’s Cup Berth

The Indiana Fever are heating up at just the right time — and Tuesday night’s statement win over the Connecticut Sun not only pushed them above .500 at 6-5, it also locked up a spot in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Final.

Caitlin Clark poured in 20 points and knocked down four threes while dishing six assists in a gritty 88-71 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. But the scoreboard told only half the story — this game turned into a late fourth-quarter dust-up, with a hard foul from Sophie Cunningham leading to a three-player ejection that included Jacy Sheldon and Lindsay Allen.

Through it all, Indiana kept their composure and relied on their balanced attack. Kelsey Mitchell added 17 points, and Natasha Howard delivered her 50th career double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

What is the Commissioner’s Cup? It’s the WNBA’s in-season tournament, similar to the NBA’s new model. Each team plays five designated “Cup games” early in the season against conference opponents. The best team from each conference — based on Cup standings — earns a trip to the Commissioner’s Cup Final with prize money on the line. Thanks to a 4-1 Cup record and a tiebreaker over New York, Indiana has punched its ticket.

With Clark heating up and Mitchell and Howard holding it down, the Fever now turn their focus to regular-season momentum and a potential playoff push.