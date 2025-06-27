Fever Begin Grueling Three-Game Stretch With Friday Trip to Dallas

The Indiana Fever begin a taxing three-game stretch tonight as they travel to Dallas for a regular season clash with the Wings.

Just 24 hours removed from a home loss to the Sparks, the Fever have little time to regroup before facing a Western Conference opponent eager to end a skid of their own.

Dallas enters at 4-12 and has struggled to find consistency, but the Wings still boast plenty of scoring punch, led by Arike Ogunbowale’s 17.1 points per game and rookie standout Paige Bueckers, who’s averaging 12.4 points over her last 10 outings. While the Fever are favored, they’ll need to tighten up defensively and get strong performances from both ends of the floor to avoid a trap game.

Kelsey Mitchell remains a steady scorer for Indiana, putting up 18.6 points per game over the past ten contests. Aliyah Boston continues to dominate the paint, leading the Eastern Conference with 12.1 points per game in the paint. But the biggest x-factor remains Caitlin Clark, whose groin injury kept her out of Thursday’s contest. Her availability for tonight is still in question.

On July 1, the Fever will shift focus to the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Final, taking on the Minnesota Lynx in a midseason championship with prize money and pride on the line. Although not a regular season game, it carries weight for a young team still working to solidify its identity. The Lynx have the experience and defense to frustrate Indiana if Clark remains out.

The gauntlet ends with a home matchup on July 3 against Las Vegas. The Aces may have fallen short in the 2024 WNBA Finals against the Liberty, but they remain a formidable force. MVP candidate A’ja Wilson leads the charge, and Vegas is looking to rebound from recent losses with a statement road win.

The Fever, now 7-8, are looking for momentum, consistency, and answers. Will this stretch reveal their growth—or expose their gaps? Either way, Indiana’s resolve will be tested over the next seven days.