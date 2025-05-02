Ferguson Brothers Honored for Leadership, Resilience at Columbus North

Two brothers. Two incredible honors. One proud Columbus North community.

This spring, Ben and Caleb Ferguson are making headlines for all the right reasons—one for his perseverance on the court, the other for stepping up to lead student-athletes across Indiana.

Ben Ferguson, a senior at Columbus North, has been named the 2025 recipient of the Junior Mannies Scholarship, awarded by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA). The scholarship recognizes high school seniors who have overcome physical challenges while making meaningful contributions to their school’s athletic programs.

Ben, who has cystic fibrosis, was a key part of the Bull Dogs’ 19-4 basketball campaign this season—their best in over a decade. Playing under the direction of his father, head coach Paul Ferguson, Ben served as a steady reserve guard. He finished the season with 57 points, shooting 37% from beyond the arc and 90% from the free-throw line.

He plans to attend Taylor University in the fall, majoring in finance and trying out for the Trojans basketball team. Ben is the only student-athlete in Indiana to receive the Junior Mannies Scholarship this year. Since 1983, only 74 students have earned the honor, making this a rare and distinguished recognition.

While Ben closes a decorated high school chapter, his younger brother Caleb Ferguson is just getting started in a new statewide leadership role. Caleb, also a student-athlete at Columbus North, has been selected to the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The committee, made up of 18 students from across Indiana, serves as a voice for over 160,000 student-athletes in the state. Members help promote sportsmanship, integrity, and student engagement in high school athletics. They also assist with hosting championship events, the IHSAA Student Leadership Conference, and statewide service projects.

Caleb will represent Columbus North as one of just nine juniors selected for the two-year term, continuing into his senior year. His appointment reflects his leadership, character, and positive influence within his school and athletic community.

Together, Ben and Caleb exemplify what it means to lead with integrity—one by fighting through adversity, the other by lifting others through service. Whether on the hardwood or in the halls of leadership, the Ferguson brothers are leaving a legacy the Bull Dogs can be proud of.