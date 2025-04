Jace and Tristan Works led a strong Columbus North distance contingent at the Franklin Central Distance Showcase. Jace won his heat in 4:18.82 and placed seventh overall. Tristan took her heat with a 5:22.06 to finish 45th.

Joseph Day finished eighth in the freshman mile at 4:40.86, and East’s Norman Dickson turned in a solid 4:56.96. The future looks bright for both programs.