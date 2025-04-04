Falcons Soar Past Olympians in Home Volleyball Opener

In boys volleyball action, the Columbus East Olympians faced a challenging opponent in their home opener against Perry Meridian. Despite a spirited effort and strong fan support, the Olympians fell in straight sets: 25-22, 25-15, 25-16.​

The opening set was particularly competitive, with East holding a 22-20 lead before the Falcons rallied with five consecutive points to claim the set. The absence of senior captain Ian Scholl, sidelined due to a concussion, was palpable as the team struggled to regain their footing in the subsequent sets.​

Alex Duncan emerged as a standout performer, contributing significantly with four kills, 15 assists, three blocks, and three aces. Teammates Tyler Ernst, Jack Smith, Grayson Watters, and Alex Wenzler also made notable contributions at the net. Despite the loss, the Olympians (2-5) continue to demonstrate growth and resilience in this inaugural IHSAA-sanctioned boys volleyball season.​