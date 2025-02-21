Euler’s All-Around Dominance Lifts North Gymnasts on Senior Night

Columbus North gymnastics honored its seniors in style Thursday night, and Reese Euler put on a performance worthy of the occasion. The decorated senior delivered a clean sweep, winning all four events and the all-around title to lead the Bull Dogs to a dominant 107.7-90.1 victory over Columbus East.

Euler, already one of the most accomplished gymnasts in North history, showcased her skill with a 9.3 on vault, 9.375 on bars, 9.45 on beam, and 9.25 on floor, rounding out a 37.375 all-around score. The Bull Dogs’ depth was on full display, with Hayden Harper, Emerson Chambers, Hannah Perry, and Ellie McIntier all securing high placements. North’s beam routine was a highlight of the night, as the team swept the top four spots in the event.

Columbus East’s Bethany Lewis showed resilience, competing through an ankle injury to place fourth in multiple events, while the Olympians continue to fine-tune their routines heading into the postseason. With the Franklin Central Sectional on the horizon Feb. 28, both teams will look to stick their landings and perfect their execution as they chase postseason success.