A hard-fought battle between Edinburgh and South Decatur came down to the final quarter, with the Lancers pulling away late for a 66-55 Mid-Hoosier Conference victory.

Edinburgh’s Connor Ramey led all scorers with 25 points, while Lucas Seegers added 18 and Bailey Totten contributed 11.

For South Decatur (5-17, 0-6 MHC), Lucas Ballard paced the Cougars with 15 points, while Tayedin Traylor and Karson Templeton combined for 20 points.