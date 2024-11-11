Edinburgh Tops Hauser in Heart-Pounding Season Opener on Torrie Perry Night

In a memorable season opener, the Edinburgh Lancers held off the Hauser Jets for a 59-55 win on Torrie Perry Night, a tribute game dedicated to the late Edinburgh alumna and beloved community athlete. Despite an 11-point lead slipping away in the fourth quarter as Hauser mounted a comeback, the Lancers dug deep to secure the victory with a strong final push.

Bella Turner powered the Lancers with a game-high 25 points, shooting five three-pointers and hitting crucial free throws in the final minute to hold off Hauser’s late rally. Turner’s sharp shooting and composure under pressure were instrumental in Edinburgh’s success, while Lillie Goff and Kinzie Purvis added valuable points and rebounds.

Hauser was led by Abby Manley, who scored 13 points, while Haven Hartwell added 12 and Aleigha Wickliffe contributed nine points and seven rebounds. Although the Jets were plagued by foul trouble, they made a spirited comeback, taking a four-point lead late in the fourth quarter. The Lancers answered with an 11-3 run in the final moments, ultimately claiming victory on an emotional night filled with community pride and support.