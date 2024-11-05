Edinburgh High School Honors Torrie Perry with “Torrie Perry Night”

This Friday, November 8th, at 6 p.m., Edinburgh High School will host “Torrie Perry Night” to honor the legacy of Torrie Perry, a beloved multi-sport athlete and Edinburgh alumna who passed away after a courageous battle with breast cancer in 2019. This special evening is a tribute to Torrie’s memory and her lasting impact on the Edinburgh community.

In addition to being a fierce competitor and dedicated athlete, Torrie was known for her vibrant personality and her commitment to her family and friends. She inspired many both on and off the field, and her legacy continues to live on through her children, Mariah (Brown) Beaty and Johnathan Brown.

Fans attending the Edinburgh girls’ basketball game against the Hauser Lady Jets are encouraged to wear pink to support breast cancer awareness and honor Torrie’s memory. The gym will be filled with the spirit of the community as Edinburgh gathers to remember and celebrate her life.

The evening will also feature a special halftime ceremony in Torrie’s honor, and there will be commemorative Torrie Perry Night T-shirts available for purchase. Proceeds from the T-shirt sales will support the Torrie Perry Scholarship Fund, providing opportunities for future students in Torrie’s name. Additionally, the concession stand will offer pink-themed treats, adding a touch of fun to the evening’s tribute.

Come out and join the Edinburgh community for a night of basketball, remembrance, and community spirit. Let’s fill the gym with pink and show our support for Torrie’s family and the fight against breast cancer. Together, we can keep Torrie’s legacy alive and continue to inspire future generations.