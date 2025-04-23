East Volleyball Builds Momentum with Back-to-Back Wins

The Columbus East boys volleyball team kept the good times rolling with a straight-set win over Shelbyville on Tuesday, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18. The Olympians (9-10) were led by Alex Duncan’s all-around performance—nine kills, 27 assists, four blocks, and four aces. Justin Lopez also tallied nine kills, while Trevor Ernst and Ian Scholl anchored the back row. The win marks the second in as many nights for East as they aim to finish the season strong.