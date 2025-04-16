East Tennis Drops Match at Shelbyville

The Columbus East girls tennis team hit the road Tuesday but came up empty in a 5-0 sweep by the Shelbyville Golden Bears.

In singles play, Lauren Degner battled hard at No. 1 but fell 6-1, 6-1. Lillii Smith was blanked at No. 2, and Zoe White picked up a game in her opening set before dropping the second 6-0 at No. 3.

The doubles duos of Saya Hauser and Lucy Morales (No. 1), along with Lucynda Deston and Danna Rose (No. 2), couldn’t find rhythm against Shelbyville’s aggressive net play.

The Olympians will look to regroup later this week in a match that offers a chance to get back on track.