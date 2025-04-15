East Softball Stages Stunning Comeback to Top Hauser in Hope

Columbus East overcame a six-run deficit with a jaw-dropping nine-run seventh inning to stun Hauser 15-8 in a dramatic road win Monday night. Hauser led 8-2 after three innings behind strong at-bats from Haylin Campbell, who finished 3-for-4, and RBI contributions from Haven Hartwell, Isabelle Brunner, and Hope Tanner.

East began to chip away with solo runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth, but the offense erupted in the seventh. Natasha Armstrong capped the comeback with a three-run home run to center field. The Olympians racked up 18 total hits, with Armstrong finishing 4-for-5 and three RBI. Jackie Boroughs pitched 3.2 innings in relief and earned the win, while Baleigh Fish also played a key role at the plate and in the circle.

The win pushes East to 4-1, while Hauser falls to 2-2. The Jets return to action Thursday against North Decatur.