East Soccer Coach Recognized for Exemplary Sportsmanship

Columbus East boys soccer coach Sam LaVelle has been honored with an Exemplary Behavior Report by the IHSAA for his sportsmanship during a high-stakes conference match against Floyd Central. Even in a tough 1-0 loss, LaVelle’s leadership and respect for the game were noticed by officials, showing the importance of maintaining integrity no matter the outcome.

LaVelle continues to be a role model for both his team and the wider sports community, showcasing that the real victory lies in how the game is played.