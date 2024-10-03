Local Sports 

East Soccer Coach Recognized for Exemplary Sportsmanship

Kevin Kelley
Columbus East boys soccer coach Sam LaVelle has been honored with an Exemplary Behavior Report by the IHSAA for his sportsmanship during a high-stakes conference match against Floyd Central. Even in a tough 1-0 loss, LaVelle’s leadership and respect for the game were noticed by officials, showing the importance of maintaining integrity no matter the outcome.
LaVelle continues to be a role model for both his team and the wider sports community, showcasing that the real victory lies in how the game is played.