East Baseball Walks the Walk in Win Over Greenwood

Columbus East baseball proved that sometimes the best offense comes from patience. The Olympians only tallied four hits Friday night but took full advantage of 12 walks, five hit-by-pitches, and Greenwood’s miscues to win 11-3 at Olympian Field.

Sophomore J.D. Rotert worked five strong innings with four strikeouts, and junior Kaden Arnholt closed the door late. Offensively, six different players drove in runs, including Rotert and Jackson Watkins with two RBIs apiece. Now at 5-5, East looks to build on this opportunistic performance when they host Silver Creek Tuesday.