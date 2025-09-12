Eagles claim tri-match at Timbergate; Jets, Lancers log reps

Brown County wins tri — Girls Golf (Timbergate GC)

EDINBURGH — Chloe Poling carded a medal-winning 49 to pace Brown County’s 227 and top a short-handed field. Supporting cards: Caitlynn Lookebill 55, Cami Keaton 59, Nevaeh Caito 64, Maggie Gredy 66, Jazmyn Kolacz 72. Sophie Pace (Edinburgh) fired a 58 as the Lancers’ solo stick, while Hauser’s trio—Beckah Sessions 59, Cheyanne Moody 59, Lydia Taylor 69—kept swings crisp ahead of full-squad dates. Fairways, friendships, and forward momentum.