Dragons Burn Past Early East Lead in 5-1 Victory

The Columbus East baseball team struck first Tuesday evening, but the Silver Creek Dragons responded with firepower and never looked back, rallying to take a 5-1 win on the road. The Olympians, now 4-6, got a solid two-hit night from Bige Asher, who was responsible for half of East’s offense. Jackson Watkins, Ryker Stott, and Kaden Arnholt combined on the mound to allow six hits, but timely offense by Silver Creek proved too much for the O’s to overcome.