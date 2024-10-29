Donner Swim Club Rises to the Challenge at Spooky Sprints Meet

The Donner Swim Club’s youngest competitors made waves at the Franklin Central Spooky Sprints, as the 10-and-under swimmers splashed their way to an eighth-place overall finish. With over 90% of swimmers achieving lifetime bests, the club showed up in spooky spirits and impressive form. Among the standout performers, Emmerson Barrett scored 71 points and placed in the top 10 of all six of her events, even qualifying for Indiana Divisionals in each one. Haley Schofield and Danalyn Castelan also put up top-10 finishes and lifetime bests, adding to Donner’s strong showing.

For the 11-and-older squad, Donner competed at the IU Natatorium’s Rivi Fall Classic, finishing 7th out of 16 teams. Top scorers like Ella Bringman and Mridula Muthukumaran turned in multiple top-10 finishes and earned divisional qualifying times. With each meet, the Donner Swim Club is showing steady growth and setting new records, paving the way for an exciting season ahead.