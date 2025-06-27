Donner Swim Club Makes Waves with Big Performances at Boiler Bash and Open Water State

It’s been a jam-packed and triumphant week for Donner Swim Club, as the team turned in impressive performances at not one but two major competitions across Indiana.

The club first hit the pool at Purdue University for the Boiler Bash, hosted inside the prestigious Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center. Out of 306 swims across the weekend, Donner athletes recorded a remarkable 229 lifetime bests—good for a 75% personal best rate. The team also notched 85 new Divisional time standards, two official Indiana Swimming Age Group State Cuts, and came within striking distance of three more.

Among the standout individual efforts:

Cooper Bringman clocked five new personal bests, achieved five Divisional cuts, and punched his ticket to State in both the 50 and 100 Butterfly.

Ella Bringman posted seven lifetime bests and seven Divisional cuts, and nearly qualified for State in two events.

Kara Brinksneader went six-for-six with new personal bests, adding a Divisional cut in the 50 Breaststroke.

Danalyn Castelan matched that feat, going six-for-six on personal bests while earning Divisional cuts in five of her six events—missing a sixth by just three hundredths of a second.

Matteo Castelan swam to four lifetime bests and two Divisional cuts.

Elle Fitzsimmons came close to qualifying for State in two events while securing five best times and five Divisional standards.

Kennedy Greer-Bos had five best times across six swims and one Divisional cut.

Ravleen Kaur posted personal bests in all six of her races and earned two Divisional cuts.

Emily McIntier went a perfect six-for-six on personal bests and locked in four Divisional cuts.

Emily Meek turned in three lifetime bests and six Divisional standards.

Mridula Muthukumaran posted three bests and six Divisional cuts.

Gunner Napier recorded five personal bests, two new Divisional cuts, and narrowly missed a State cut in the 50 Backstroke.

Noah Plunkett delivered five personal bests and earned his first-ever Divisional cut in the 200 Freestyle.

Abby Proffitt and Anna Reed combined for 12 best times and six Divisional cuts across 14 events.

Charlie and Courtland Reed each hit multiple personal bests and Divisional cuts.

each hit multiple personal bests and Divisional cuts. Caua Roberto Garros, Luiza Salomao, Aarav Sriram, and Shabarirajan Thangaraj all had standout meets, each tallying six or more best times and several new Divisional marks.

Following the Boiler Bash, seven Donner athletes qualified and participated in the Indiana Open Water State Meet held in Fishers. With ideal weather and calm water, it was a memorable open water debut for many.

Luiza Salomao finished 12th overall in the 800-meter event.

Ella Bringman placed 20th in the same race.

In the 1.6K race, Mridula Muthukumaran, Abby Proffitt, and Cora Tregoning finished 18th, 20th, and 33rd respectively.

, , and finished 18th, 20th, and 33rd respectively. Eli McIntier rounded out the Donner effort with a 39th-place finish in the boys 1.6K.

With Boiler Bash and Open Water State in the books, Donner Swim Club now turns its attention to upcoming meets in Seymour and the heart of championship season in July. One thing’s for sure: this team isn’t just treading water—they’re surging forward.