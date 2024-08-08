Donner Swim Club Excels at 2024 Summer Divisional Meet

Two weekends ago, the Donner Swim Club showcased an outstanding performance at the 2024 Summer Divisional meet. With 50 athletes participating, the team achieved an impressive 85% lifetime best time performance. According to Head Coach Mike Cunningham, who also coaches the boys and girls swim teams at Columbus North High School, the swimmers delivered exceptional results. Here are the detailed highlights:

Emerson Barrett : Finished Top 16 in the 200 Free, 50 Back, and 100 Back. She also competed in the 100 Free and 50 Free, achieving personal best times in all her events.

Nicolas Bowers : Achieved Top 16 in the 200 Breast and 100 Breast, with a personal best time in the 100 Breaststroke.

Cooper Bringman : Secured Top 16 in the 500 Free, 100 Fly, 50 Breast, and 50 Fly. He also competed in the 50 Free and 100 Free.

Ella Bringman : Finished Top 16 in the 100 Fly and 50 Fly, with lifetime best times in the 100 Fly, 500 Free, 50 Free, 200 Free, and 100 Free.

Elle Fitzsimmons : Competed in the 50 Free, 200 Free, 100 Back, 100 Free, and 100 Breast, achieving lifetime best times in all events.

Jack Fitzsimmons : Competed in the 50 and 100 Backstroke events, achieving lifetime best times in both.

Amelia Mahanta : Qualified for her first Divisional event in the 50 Free, achieving a lifetime best time.

Eli McIntier : Competed in the 50 Free, 200 Free, and 100 Free events. He finished Top 16 in the 50 Free and achieved lifetime best times in all his events.

Emily McIntier : Participated in the 50 Free, 50 Breast, and 100 Breast events. She scored Top 16 in both the 50 and 100 Breast events and achieved lifetime best times in all her events.

Emily Meek : Swam the 200 IM, 200 Free, 100 Fly, 100 Free, 50 Free, and 50 Fly events. She finished Top 16 in all her events, including 1st in the 200 IM and 50 Fly, 2nd in the 100 Fly, 3rd in the 50 Free, and 5th in the 200 Free and 100 Free, achieving lifetime best times in all.

Mridula Muthukumaran : Finished 4th in the 100 Fly, 9th in the 200 Back, 8th in the 200 IM, and 16th in the 100 Back, achieving lifetime best times in all her events.

Anand Neela : Finished 16th overall in the 50 Breast with a new lifetime best time. He also competed in the 50 Free and 100 Free, achieving lifetime best times.

Abhyud Ponnathpur : Qualified individually for the first time for Divisionals in the 50 Backstroke, achieving a new lifetime best time.

Sanchita Ponnathpur : Qualified for the 500 Free, 50 Free, 200 Breast, 200 IM, 100 Back, and 100 Breast. She achieved lifetime best times in all her events and finished 16th overall in the 100 Breaststroke.

Ritvik Prithiviraj : Swam the 200 IM, 50 Free, 50 Breast, 100 Free, 100 Breast, and 50 Fly. He achieved lifetime best times in all his events, finished Top 16 in the 100 Free and 50 Free, and Top 8 in the 200 IM (8th), 50 Breast (4th), and 100 Breast (6th).

Abby Proffitt : Competed in the 500 Free, 50 Free, 200 Breast, and 100 Free. She achieved a lifetime best time in the 500 Free and 200 Breast, and finished 16th in the 500 Free.

Anna Reed : Qualified for the first time in the 50 Back, 50 Breast, and 100 Breast events, achieving a lifetime best time in the 50 Backstroke.

Luiza Salomao : Qualified for the meet in the 50 Back, 50 Free, 200 Free, 100 Back, and 100 Free events. She achieved lifetime best times in all her events, dropping over 40 seconds throughout the weekend.

Lela Smith : Qualified individually for the first time in the 50 and 100 Breast events, achieving lifetime best times in both.

Aarav Sriram : Qualified for Divisionals in the 200 IM, 100 Fly, 50 Back, 50 Free, 100 Back, and 50 Fly events. He finished Top 16 in the 200 IM, 50 Back, 100 Back, and 50 Fly, and 8th in the 100 Fly, achieving lifetime best times in all his events.

Shabarirajan Thangaraj : Participated in the 500 Free, 50 Free, 200 Free, and 100 Free events. He finished Top 16 in the 500 Free and achieved lifetime best times in all his events, dropping over 36 seconds throughout the weekend.

Cora Tregoning: Participated in the 500 Free, 200 Back, 200 Breast, 1650 Free, 200 IM, and 100 Breast. She finished Top 16 in the 500 Free, 200 Breast, and 100 Breast events, and 5th in the 1650 Free, achieving lifetime best times in all her events.

Congratulations to all the athletes for their hard work and dedication!!!

#DonnerSwimClub #Swimming #LifetimeBest #2024SummerDivisionals