Despite a 4-1 team loss to Whiteland, Columbus East got a highlight-worthy win from Lauren Degner, who rallied to win 4-6, 6-1, (10-5) in a super tiebreaker at No. 1 singles. The Olympians (0-7) are still in search of their first team win, but Degner’s grit and determination were a bright spot in an otherwise tough night.