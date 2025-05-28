De La Cruz Dazzles with Two Deep Blasts as Reds Drop Royals

Elly De La Cruz stole the show Tuesday night in Kansas City, powering the Cincinnati Reds to a convincing 7-2 win over the Royals with a pair of towering home runs. His two blasts traveled a combined 887 feet—one a 436-foot moonshot to center and the other a jaw-dropping 451-foot rocket that landed in the right-center field fountain. With 11 home runs on the year, De La Cruz continues to emerge as one of baseball’s most exciting young stars.

Brady Singer, making his first start against the team that drafted him, silenced Kansas City bats after a shaky first inning. The right-hander retired 14 of his final 16 batters, allowing just two runs over seven strong innings and improving to 6-3 on the season.

The Reds’ offense was equally sharp. Tyler Stephenson opened the scoring with a solo homer in the second, and the team added insurance late thanks to aggressive base running and Kansas City miscues. TJ Friedl scored from first on a botched throw after a squibber, and Cincinnati loaded the bases on two walks and an intentional free pass before pouring it on.

With the win, the Reds improved to 28-28 and now look to close out the series behind Hunter Greene, who will take the mound Wednesday against Royals rookie Noah Cameron.