Cubs Pack Up for Minneapolis After Wrigley Wins

After polishing off a home stand with a pair of gritty wins against Cleveland, the Chicago Cubs hit the road to Minneapolis to face the Twins in a three-game interleague series starting tonight.

The Cubs enter the series at 54–36, leading the NL Central and playing some of their sharpest baseball of the season. Chicago’s offense has been purring along thanks to All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong and slugger Seiya Suzuki, while the pitching staff continues to keep opponents in check.

Shota Imanaga, who’s put up strong numbers since returning from injury, is set to take the hill in the opener. With their claws out and momentum on their side, the Cubs are aiming to take a bite out of Minnesota before returning home to Wrigley. Cubs fans can expect plenty of fireworks as this team looks to widen its lead atop the division.