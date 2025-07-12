Cubs Maul Twins to Avoid Sweep, Crow-Armstrong Goes Yard Twice

The Chicago Cubs avoided a brooming in Minneapolis, roaring back with an 8–1 win behind Pete Crow-Armstrong’s two-homer afternoon.

PCA put the Cubs on his back — and just about needed a second jersey for his name — with a pair of moonshots, giving him five multi-homer games this year and tying him for sixth in the league with 25 bombs.

Colin Rea delivered a gem on the mound, tossing seven innings of three-hit, one-run ball. Chicago’s bats rattled Chris Paddack early and often, with Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner, Michael Busch, and of course, Crow-Armstrong all driving in runs.

Crow-Armstrong’s second homer — a towering solo shot in the seventh — put an exclamation point on the Wrigley warriors’ win.

Next up, the Cubs travel to Yankee Stadium for a three-game set, while the Twins welcome Pittsburgh to Target Field.