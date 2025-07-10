Cubs Clawed by Twins in Second Straight Loss

The Chicago Cubs dropped their second straight game in Minneapolis, falling 4–2 to the Twins on Wednesday despite another feisty effort.

Cade Horton pitched into the fifth but couldn’t keep the Minnesota lineup at bay, while Matt Wallner’s third-inning homer and Royce Lewis’ baserunning trickery helped Minnesota build an early cushion.

The Cubs (54–38) clawed back thanks to Seiya Suzuki and Michael Busch, but couldn’t crack Minnesota’s bullpen late. Even so, Chicago remains perched atop the NL Central and sends Colin Rea to the hill tonight to try and salvage the series.