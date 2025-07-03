Cubs Claw Back to Top Guardians

At Wrigley Field, the Cubs stayed hot, scratching out a 5–4 win over Cleveland and strengthening their grip on the NL Central. Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki combined for five RBIs, while Shota Imanaga returned from injury to notch his fifth win.

After falling behind early, the Cubs roared back in the third and fourth innings, with clutch hits from Suzuki and a key triple from Crow-Armstrong. Even the Guardians’ home-run power couldn’t overcome Chicago’s timely hitting and solid bullpen.

With back-to-back wins to open July, the Cubs look primed to keep their paws on first place as summer heats up.