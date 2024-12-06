Crusaders Rally Past Rock Creek Academy

The Columbus Christian Crusaders mounted a thrilling second-half comeback Thursday night, overcoming Rock Creek Academy 48-34. Trailing 30-27 late in the third quarter, the Crusaders flipped the script and locked down defensively, limiting Rock Creek to just four points in the final frame. Emma Murray was unstoppable, lighting up the scoreboard with a game-high 26 points. Olivia Wise chipped in nine points to give Columbus Christian a well-rounded attack.

This win lifts the Crusaders to a 5-4 record and demonstrates their resilience and ability to stay the course when the game gets tough. Like knights defending their castle, the Crusaders’ defense became a brick wall in the final quarter, proving they’re more than capable of weathering the storm and turning the tide in their favor.