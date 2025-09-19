Crusaders cruise past Seven Oaks

VOLLEYBALL — Columbus Christian 3, Seven Oaks 0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-20)

The Columbus Christian Crusaders protected home court with a wire-to-wire night. Bella Frederickson led the swing parade with nine kills and a block, Abby Dora dished seven helpers and dialed up four aces, and Katie Bond dug a dozen to keep rallies alive. Addison Smith added six assists and 11 digs, while Mara Nickerson and Emma Rice chipped in steady two-way play. That’s a clean sweep in the Southern Roads and momentum for the road ahead.