Columbus Christian faced a tough matchup against Shawe Memorial, falling 72-51. Elijah Fields led the Crusaders with 14 points in a game that highlighted the team’s growing potential.

Meanwhile, the Edinburgh Lancers rallied in the second half to secure a 66-48 win over Crothersville. Avynn Whitaker led all scorers with 22 points, propelling the Lancers to a 9-10 record as they continue to build momentum late in the season.