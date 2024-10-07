Cross Country Takes Strides: Big Performances in Weekend Meets

This past weekend, local cross-country runners hit the ground running in some big races.

IU Columbus participated in the Terre Haute Twilight Meet, where Erin Jones clocked in at 26:40 to lead the women’s team, while Jackson Niebert paced the men with a 28:50 finish. Both teams showed resilience on the challenging course, preparing themselves for future contests.

For Columbus North, the boys and girls took on the best in the Nike Valley Twilight Meet, with the boys finishing second and the girls placing fifth. Neal White led the charge for the Bull Dogs, crossing the line in 15:37, while Macy Eaton ran a strong race for the girls with a time of 19:04.

At the Hoosier Hills Conference Meet, the Columbus East girls tied with Jennings County, earning fourth place thanks to a faster sixth runner. Madison Swartzentruber was the standout, while Kraedyn Young of Jennings County blitzed the field, winning the boys’ race with an impressive time of 15:43.