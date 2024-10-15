Cross Country Sectionals: Bulldogs and Olympians Running for Regional Berths

As the leaves turn and the temperatures drop, the cross-country sectional races are heating up, with Columbus North and Columbus East ready to take their marks. Columbus North has been pacing the field all season and is poised for another dominant performance at the Brown County Sectional. With a talented and deep roster, the Bull Dogs are looking to sprint ahead of the competition and secure their place in the regional round.

Over at Columbus East, the Olympians are ready to lace up and push their way into the postseason. Though the season has had its challenges, the team has shown plenty of heart and determination, setting their sights on qualifying for regionals.

Other schools like Jennings County, Hauser, North Decatur, and South Decatur are also competing, all with hopes of advancing to the next round. The top five teams and the top 15 individuals from non-advancing teams will earn a spot at regionals, making every step count. The girls’ race kicks off at 10:30 a.m., followed by the boys’ race at 11:15 a.m., with runners hoping to leave their competition in the dust.