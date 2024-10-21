Cross Country Sectionals: Bull Dogs and Olympians Ready for Regionals

Columbus North’s boys and girls cross-country teams dominated the sectional races at Brown County, both winning titles and advancing to regionals. The Bull Dog girls, ranked sixth in the state, claimed their 28th consecutive sectional championship, led by standout performances from Carys Glyn-Jones and Kyleigh Wolf. Glyn-Jones won the individual girls’ race, crossing the finish line in 18:05.6, while Wolf placed third with a time of 18:45.9. Tristan Works, Macy Eaton, and Emma Lowther rounded out North’s top-five finishers, all of whom placed in the top seven.

On the boys’ side, Columbus North, ranked second in the state, secured its fourth consecutive sectional title. Neal White successfully defended his individual championship, winning the boys’ race with a time of 15:24.5. Jace Works and Draven Martinez also placed in the top six, helping the Bull Dogs dominate the field with a total score of 30 points. Jennings County’s boys team qualified for regionals, finishing third overall, led by Kraedyn Young’s fourth-place finish. Columbus East’s boys also punched their ticket to the regional round, snapping a drought with strong performances from Jackson Brookes, who finished 21st. The regional meet will take place on October 25 at Angel Mounds State Park, where the Bull Dogs and other local teams will look to secure their spots at the state finals.