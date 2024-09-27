Crimson Pride Takes a Hit in Conference Openers

Men’s Soccer

The IU Columbus Crimson Pride men’s soccer team had a rough ride in their conference opener, falling 8-1 to a dominant WVU Tech. The visitors wasted no time, netting three goals before halftime. Despite the rocky start, Angel Roque found a moment of brilliance, scoring in the 53rd minute to briefly lift the team’s spirits. Goalkeeper Jacob Kasarda had a busy day, making 5 saves, but the WVU Tech attack was relentless. The Crimson Pride look to regroup when they face Ohio Christian University on Monday, September 30, at 7:00 PM. Here’s hoping the Pride’s offense finds more bite in their next matchup!

Women’s Soccer

The IU Columbus women’s soccer team also faced a tough challenge, losing a close 1-0 battle to WVU Tech in their conference opener. Mallory Gilley was a wall in goal, making 12 impressive saves to keep the game close, but a second-half penalty sealed the deal for WVU Tech. The Crimson Pride will hope to flip the script when they take on Ohio Christian University on Monday, September 30, at 4:30 PM.