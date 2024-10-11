Crimson Pride Stung by Rio Grande in Soccer Showdown

IU Columbus soccer had a rough day at the office as both the men’s and women’s teams fell in back-to-back matches against Rio Grande. The women struggled offensively, unable to register a single shot on goal in their 2-0 loss. Meanwhile, the men’s squad fought hard but couldn’t break through Rio Grande’s defense, falling 3-0 after a relentless attack from their opponents.

With the home stretch of the season upon them, IU Columbus will now shift focus to Saturday’s matches, where they will look to rebound. Both teams will close out their home campaigns against IU East, with the women’s team kicking off at 4:30 p.m. and the men’s team following at 7 p.m. Let’s hope the Crimson Pride can “kick back” into form and finish their home season on a high note with a successful Senior Night!