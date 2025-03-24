Crimson Pride Split Senior Day Showdown with Calumet

It was a tale of two games for the IU Columbus softball squad, who split a Senior Day doubleheader with Calumet College of St. Joseph. The Crimson Pride celebrated five seniors and grabbed a walk-off 5-4 win in Game 1 before falling in a wild 15-11 slugfest in Game 2.

In the opener, Gracie Holok went yard with a two-run homer, and Hannah Taylor delivered the walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to seal the win. Justice Cash earned the victory in the circle with 6.1 solid innings of work.

Game 2 turned into an offensive shootout. Despite collecting 18 hits—including four from Taylor York and three RBIs from Taylor—the Pride couldn’t overcome Calumet’s early 6-0 outburst and late surge.Still, it was a special day at the diamond as the program honored Kaydence Brewer, Erica Henry, Gracie Holok, Macy Hussung, and Izzy Johnson for their dedication and impact. IU Columbus is back in action this weekend with back-to-back doubleheaders, including a key matchup against Rio Grande.