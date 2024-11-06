Crimson Pride Show Spirit in Hard-Fought Volleyball Match Against Top-Ranked IU Kokomo

IU Columbus volleyball put forth a spirited effort in a challenging match against IU Kokomo, ranked No. 11 in NAIA. Despite falling in a 3-0 sweep, the Crimson Pride displayed significant growth and resilience, keeping pace with Kokomo in the first two sets, which ended at 25-20 and 25-18 before Kokomo sealed the match with a 25-9 third set.

Standout players for IUC included Kenze Bostic, who anchored the defense with key blocks, and Madison Hunter, whose effective serving gave her team an edge in critical moments. Cora Baker led the attack with seven kills, while setter Addison Lemon kept the team’s offense flowing with 18 assists. Though they ultimately lost, IU Columbus’s young team showed they could compete with elite programs. With one regular-season game remaining, they’ll aim to close strong and keep playoff hopes alive.