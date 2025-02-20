Crimson Pride Searching for Their Stride

The IU Columbus men’s and women’s basketball teams hit a rough patch against IU Kokomo, dropping both matchups as they near the end of their inaugural season. The men’s squad struggled to keep pace with Kokomo’s high-flying offense, falling 125-60, while the women battled hard before fading in the second half, losing 66-40.

On the men’s side, LaRenzo Hopkins led the scoring effort with 14 points, while Bobby Wonnell chipped in 11. Columbus East graduate Ben Sylva made an impact all over the court with four rebounds, three assists, and a steal. However, rebounding proved to be the Achilles’ heel, with the Crimson Pride getting outrebounded 50-20, making it tough to stay competitive.

The women’s game showed flashes of promise, as the Crimson Pride cut the deficit to single digits early in the third quarter. However, a 16-2 run by Kokomo sealed their fate. Amaya Collins filled the stat sheet with nine points, five rebounds, and two steals, while Tatum McFarland added eight points. With just one game remaining, IU Columbus will look to close out their first season on a high note when they host IU Southeast on Saturday.