Crimson Pride Roars Louder: IU Columbus’ Zach McClellan Named RSC Athletic Director of the Year

Indiana University Columbus has plenty to cheer about as its founding Athletic Director, Zach McClellan, was named the 2024-25 River States Conference Athletic Director of the Year. McClellan, who built the Crimson Pride athletic department from the ground up in 2022-23, has guided the program through its early seasons with vision, heart, and grit — laying a foundation for a future brimming with promise.

When McClellan first arrived, IU Columbus had no teams, no coaches, and no student-athletes wearing Crimson Pride jerseys. Today, thanks to his leadership, the school has programs entering their second, third, and fourth seasons, each one growing stronger and prouder. Under his watch, the department has not only fielded competitive teams but also nurtured student-athletes who shine in the classroom and the community.

During the 2024-25 campaign, the Crimson Pride showcased their competitive spirit across the board, highlighted by a trip to Championship Saturday in the RSC softball tournament. McClellan’s relentless energy and passion have made IU Columbus a name to watch in the conference — and a source of pride for the city.

His recognition by his peers is a testament to his determination and his ability to transform big ideas into reality. With the foundation firmly set and the Crimson Pride roaring louder each season, IU Columbus athletics are poised for even greater achievements ahead.