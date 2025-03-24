Crimson Pride Hit the Track at Rose-Hulman Invitational

IU Columbus track and field got their outdoor season off on the right foot with a strong showing at the Rose-Hulman Early Bird Invitational. The Crimson Pride battled through brisk conditions to notch several top-10 finishes.

On the women’s side, Olivia Embry finished 5th in the 400m, while Madison Merritt sprinted to 5th in the 200m and 7th in the 100m. On the men’s side, freshman Seth Trimble leapt to 5th in the high jump.

The 4x100m relay team of Liam Milne, Saulo Luna, Alejandro Saldivar, and Jose Martinez sprinted their way to a 7th place finish. Freshman Jackson Niebert also cracked the top 10 in the 800m with a solid 8th place run.

The Pride now prepare to compete at the Hanover Invitational on March 29, where they’ll look to build momentum heading into the heart of the outdoor season.