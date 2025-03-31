Crimson Pride Fight Through the Weekend Diamond Battles

It was a packed weekend of hits and hustle for IU Columbus softball and baseball.

On the softball field, the Crimson Pride split Saturday’s doubleheader with Shawnee State, winning the opener 9-4 behind Hannah Taylor’s 3-for-4 day with a home run and two RBIs. Lily Culp added a three-run blast, and Erica Henry pitched a complete-game win. Game two slipped away 11-6 despite another strong day at the plate from Taylor.

Friday was tougher, as Rio Grande swept IUC 11-0 and 27-8. Izzy Johnson, Taylor, and Gracie Holok still showed pop at the plate. Now 8-18, the Pride look to rebound with doubleheaders at IU Southeast and Midway before returning home.

On the baseball side, Brescia proved too much in a three-game sweep. IUC dropped games 17-6, 10-2, and 14-3. Brevin Barker remained steady with multiple hits and a homer. The Crimson Pride (9-25) visit IU Kokomo for a single game Friday and a doubleheader Saturday.