Crimson Pride Falls Twice in Tough Doubleheader

IU Columbus baseball endured a challenging day on the diamond, falling twice to Oakland City in River States Conference action on Thursday. The Oaks dominated the opening game 18-1, taking advantage of early opportunities and consistently capitalizing on pitching struggles from the Crimson Pride.

The second game was halted by lightning, but not before Oakland City had established a 10-2 advantage. Johnny Sewell provided a bright spot for IU Columbus, going 2-for-3 with a double, showcasing his hitting prowess and providing a spark in the lineup.

The Crimson Pride (9-37, 2-21) now turn their attention to closing out their season positively this Saturday at Ceraland, aiming for a strong performance and a morale-boosting victory in their final regular-season contest.