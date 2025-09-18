Crimson Pride Caged by Taylor

The IU Columbus Crimson Pride men’s soccer squad met a tough opponent Wednesday in the Taylor Trojans, who capitalized with two first-half goals in a 2-0 decision.

Though the Trojans outshot the Pride 15-9, goalkeeper Jacob Kasarda was a brick wall with eight saves to keep things respectable. The Pride still clawed their way into scoring chances, testing Taylor’s defense with nine total shots.

Now 3-3-1, the Pride prepare for a road trip to Georgetown (Ky.) before returning home Sept. 27 for a doubleheader day with Shawnee State. Expect the Crimson Pride to keep roaring as they defend their home turf.