Cougars Silence Short-Handed East on Senior Night

A depleted Columbus East baseball squad was held hitless in a 9-1 loss to Bloomington North Wednesday night. Despite drawing nine walks and loading the bases three times, the Olympians couldn’t find a timely knock as Cougars pitcher Brady Leonard worked around traffic to toss a no-hitter.

East’s lone run came in the sixth, when Leonard issued four straight walks, including a bases-loaded free pass to Drew Rotert. Rotert also started on the mound, scattering 12 hits but allowing just two earned runs thanks to defensive miscues.

East (7-18) was without five starters due to suspensions or eligibility-related absences. Only two of six seniors — Rotert and catcher Logan Warren — saw action on Senior Night. The team expects to be back at full strength Friday at Edgewood and Monday at Bedford North Lawrence before facing Franklin in the sectional semifinal on May 30.