Cougars Pounce Back in Volleyball, Sweep New Albany

Trinity Lutheran’s volleyball squad shook off a tough loss earlier this week, bouncing back in a big way with a 3-0 sweep over New Albany. The Class A No. 1-ranked Cougars played like they had something to prove, with Carson Bowling delivering powerful spikes and Addie Darlage setting up her teammates with pinpoint assists.

This win puts Trinity back in the driver’s seat as they prepare for the postseason, showing that they’re ready to “serve up” a deep tournament run. With this momentum, the Cougars are poised to make some noise when sectionals kick off next week!