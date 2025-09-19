Cougars outlast Jets in MHC slugfest

VOLLEYBALL — South Decatur 3, Hauser 1 (25-16, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23)

It was old-fashioned Mid-Hoosier tug-of-war in Greensburg. South Decatur rode the all-around engine of Taylor Somers—11 kills, 19 assists, 16 digs, and four blocks—plus Dalilah Martin’s five aces and 21 digs to edge the Hauser Jets.

Hauser countered with a workhorse night from Hayden Dickey (11 kills, 26 digs) and a 33-assist flight plan from Leah Manley. Charleston Gelfius stacked two solo roofs and 20 digs, while Kaidenze Shoaf filled every column. The Cougars (8-5, 3-1) keep climbing; Hauser (5-14, 1-1) showed plenty of altitude in the narrow sets three and four.