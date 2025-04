Columbus East track and field had some strong individual performances, but Bloomington North claimed both the boys and girls team victories Tuesday.

The Olympian girls won eight events, including double wins from Grace McMahon in throws, Carsyn Schlehuser in sprints, and Kia Scott in hurdles. The 4×100 team also sprinted to a win.

On the boys’ side, Keaton Lawson soared to a high jump victory at 6’4″.