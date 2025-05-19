Local Sports 

Comeback Falls Short for Columbus Lacrosse at Harrison

Kevin Kelley
The Columbus boy’s lacrosse team showed plenty of fight on the road at West Lafayette Harrison. After falling behind 3-0 early, the squad clawed their way back into the game and tied it at 4-4 late. But with just minutes remaining, Harrison delivered the dagger goal to secure a 5-4 victory.
Columbus had balanced scoring with goals from Chase Murphy, Gibson Barrick, Josh VanValkenburg, and Will Jamerson. Drew Weed and Micah Wettschurack each picked up assists. It was a strong showing in a tightly contested match, as Columbus continues to build momentum heading into the postseason.