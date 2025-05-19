Comeback Falls Short for Columbus Lacrosse at Harrison

The Columbus boy’s lacrosse team showed plenty of fight on the road at West Lafayette Harrison. After falling behind 3-0 early, the squad clawed their way back into the game and tied it at 4-4 late. But with just minutes remaining, Harrison delivered the dagger goal to secure a 5-4 victory.

Columbus had balanced scoring with goals from Chase Murphy, Gibson Barrick, Josh VanValkenburg, and Will Jamerson. Drew Weed and Micah Wettschurack each picked up assists. It was a strong showing in a tightly contested match, as Columbus continues to build momentum heading into the postseason.