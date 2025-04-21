Columbus Rugby Slides Past Carmel in Muddy Romp

The Columbus Boys Rugby team battled rain, mud, and a scrappy Carmel squad to earn a 41-10 win Saturday. After leading 12-5 at the half, Columbus broke it open with 29 unanswered second-half points.

Jackson Haston was everywhere, tallying 19 points on three tries and two conversions. Jose Ramirez added two tries, with Sam Mormino, Miles Davis, and Javier Cuneca-Mensaque also scoring. Mason King earned Man of the Match for his gritty play.

The team travels to face Westside (Avon) April 23 before hosting Brownsburg on April 26.