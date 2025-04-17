Columbus Rugby Roars Back: Boys Squad Shuts Out North Central 69-0 in Statement Return

After a seven-year huddle on the sidelines, Columbus High School Boys Rugby is back on the pitch — and they didn’t just dip a toe back in. They came charging in full speed and left their mark with a dominating 69-0 shutout win over North Central on Wednesday night at McCullough’s Run Park.

The team’s return to action wasn’t just symbolic — it was seismic.

Led by a thunderous offensive explosion from Jackson Haston, who tallied a jaw-dropping 32 points with three tries, seven conversions, and a penalty kick, the squad didn’t miss a beat. Not to be outdone, Jose Ramirez bulldozed his way to five tries, racking up 25 points of his own in a performance that had the sideline buzzing and the scoreboard spinning.

For a program that’s been dormant since 2018, Wednesday night felt like more than just a debut — it felt like the start of a new era.

The match wasn’t just about the numbers, though. It was about setting the tone, reminding the local sports scene that rugby belongs in the conversation — and that Columbus Rugby isn’t just back, it’s back with a purpose. Known historically for championship-caliber teams and deep playoff runs, the boys are on a mission to rebuild that legacy and bring state hardware back to the southern part of Indiana.

The club operates under the banner of Columbus Rugby Football Club, a nonprofit that fosters the sport at every level — from rookie rugby to 5th/6th grade co-ed tackle, boys high school programs, and men’s senior squads. Their mission is rooted in community growth, development, and opportunity through one of the world’s fastest-growing sports.

What’s Next?

Columbus will hit the road this Saturday, April 19, for a tough test at Carmel, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. The boys return to their home turf on Saturday, April 26, when they welcome Brownsburg to McCullough’s Run Park for a 3:00 p.m. match. Admission is free, and the team is encouraging the entire Columbus community to come out and cheer on the local ruggers.

With momentum on their side and a legacy to reclaim, one thing is certain — Columbus Rugby is tackling this comeback head-on.

For more about the team and the club’s efforts in southern Indiana, follow them on Facebook or Instagram @ColumbusRugby.