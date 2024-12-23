Columbus North Wrestlers Show Grit at Henry Wilk Classic

The Columbus North boys’ wrestling team battled through tough competition at the Henry Wilk Classic, finishing 3-2 in dual meets. Justice Thornton (138 pounds), Luke Spurgeon (150), and Servando Lozano (285) all went 5-0, leading the Bull Dogs to victories over John Glenn, Fort Wayne Snider, and Goshen.

The Bull Dogs will return to action at the Evansville Mater Dei tournament on December 28, where they’ll look to build on their solid performances.